HGK Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.2% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.57 and its 200-day moving average is $159.44. The stock has a market cap of $387.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $180.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

