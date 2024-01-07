Highview Capital Management LLC DE Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,070 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.0% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after buying an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28,109.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,563,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,429,000 after buying an additional 4,547,306 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $490.97 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.34 and a 52 week high of $505.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.77, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $476.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.26.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

