Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Trims Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.0% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $172.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $173.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.98.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

