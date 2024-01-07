Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Humana by 102,197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,920,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228,377 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,667,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,722,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Humana by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,621,731,000 after purchasing an additional 143,883 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Humana by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,513,000 after purchasing an additional 366,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,293,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,022,332,000 after purchasing an additional 58,693 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.61.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $458.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $483.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.55. The company has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

