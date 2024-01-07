Insider Selling: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) COO Sells 22,841 Shares of Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) COO Patrick O’brien sold 22,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $805,602.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 464,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,378,858.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patrick O’brien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Patrick O’brien sold 8,749 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $282,417.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $35.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.20. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.87 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 85.27% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the first quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 575,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,605,000 after acquiring an additional 112,889 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $320,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 164,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARWR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.77.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

