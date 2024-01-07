Insider Selling: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $354,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,070.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 1st, Marc Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $287,500.00.

Shares of CRNX opened at $34.76 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.12). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.04% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRNX shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 33,463 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,365,000 after buying an additional 20,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

