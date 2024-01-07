Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Sells 5,853 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CFO Kate Gulliver sold 5,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $323,144.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,243,440.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

W opened at $55.36 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day moving average is $60.83.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at about $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 42.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Wayfair by 51.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $114.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.66.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

