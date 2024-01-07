Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Sells 5,186 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) insider Jon Blotner sold 5,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $286,422.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,643.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jon Blotner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Jon Blotner sold 3,628 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $181,400.00.

Wayfair Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE W opened at $55.36 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $90.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Wayfair by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Wayfair by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Wayfair by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $114.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.66.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

