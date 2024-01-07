Insight Holdings Group, Llc Sells 37,120 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 37,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $911,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $93,549.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
SentinelOne Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of S stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.75. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 0.71.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. The company had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of SentinelOne
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.
About SentinelOne
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
