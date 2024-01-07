Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) were up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.56 and last traded at $8.52. Approximately 4,775,737 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 5,638,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

Several analysts have recently commented on IOVA shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $40.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

