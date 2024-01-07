iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Trading Up 5.1%

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $105.64 and last traded at $105.35. Approximately 192,065 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 317,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on IRTC shares. StockNews.com lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.89.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.85 and a 200 day moving average of $95.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.24). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $124.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.46 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $745,691.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,041.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 285.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Further Reading

