Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Lessened by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,415 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.3% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $161.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.44. The company has a market capitalization of $387.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $180.93.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.94.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

