Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $387.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $180.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

