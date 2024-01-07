JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.1% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the second quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $172.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $173.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

