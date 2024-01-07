JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.7% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $29,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,133,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,643,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,243,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,360,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,901 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,367,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,041 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $172.27 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
