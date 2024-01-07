Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,990 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $6,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 7,050 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,967.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 78,050 shares of company stock worth $2,436,368. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.07. The company has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.68. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $36.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.