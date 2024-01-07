Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.9% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %
JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $172.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $498.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $173.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.98.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.
Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
