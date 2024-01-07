Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.65 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,540,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,159,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,205 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,481,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,671 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,784,663 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.42.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $135.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $142.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

