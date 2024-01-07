Mason & Associates Inc Reduces Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mason & Associates Inc trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,111 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.6% of Mason & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $206,667,000 after buying an additional 22,809 shares during the last quarter. Mayport LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $489,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA opened at $490.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.34 and a 52 week high of $505.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $476.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.26.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

