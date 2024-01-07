Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Reduces Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,016 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.0% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $206,667,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares during the last quarter. Mayport LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $489,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $490.97 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.34 and a 1 year high of $505.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $476.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.10. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.26.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

