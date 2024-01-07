Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.3 %

MNST opened at $57.54 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.42. The firm has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.