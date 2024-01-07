My Legacy Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

My Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.94.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
Shares of JNJ opened at $161.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $180.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.44.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
