Nathan Blecharczyk Sells 40,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $5,312,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 613,762 shares in the company, valued at $81,519,868.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nathan Blecharczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $8,601,000.00.

On Thursday, December 7th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 107,483 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $15,076,640.41.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $5,154,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $2,186,730.75.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $36,480.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $3,117,766.12.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $5,211,600.00.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $135.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.16. The firm has a market cap of $88.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.71 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,896,000 after buying an additional 10,301,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $332,438,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $252,150,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 14,678.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,306,000 after buying an additional 1,885,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $235,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays cut Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.52.

Airbnb Company Profile



Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

