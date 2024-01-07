NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,567 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.4% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the second quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $490.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.77, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.34 and a twelve month high of $505.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.26.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

