NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $490.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.34 and a 12 month high of $505.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $476.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

