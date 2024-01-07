Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,182,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $853,541,000 after buying an additional 134,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Old Republic International by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,243,000 after buying an additional 1,601,571 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,851,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,809,000 after buying an additional 61,520 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Old Republic International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,874,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,212,000 after buying an additional 98,066 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,434,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,452,000 after buying an additional 122,318 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd.

Old Republic International Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ORI stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.47. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.