Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.45 and last traded at $14.43. Approximately 2,165,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 3,742,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

OGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Organon & Co. Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 147.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 37.0% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 28,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 143.4% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 65,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 38,583 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 24.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 814,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after buying an additional 159,100 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 29.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 798,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after buying an additional 182,822 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 12.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

