Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC cut its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,559,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,168,442,000 after buying an additional 41,684 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,593,000 after buying an additional 511,658 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,421,000 after acquiring an additional 50,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,800,000 after acquiring an additional 58,698 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on PH. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.07.
Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.3 %
Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $453.55 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $297.12 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $433.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.50.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.87%.
About Parker-Hannifin
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
