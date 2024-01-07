Pettee Investors Inc. Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.3% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.26.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $490.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.34 and a 52-week high of $505.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $476.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,020,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,020,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

