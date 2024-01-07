Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 665 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 65.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 3.1% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Stock Up 0.2 %

IQV stock opened at $220.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.85 and a 200 day moving average of $212.29. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $241.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

