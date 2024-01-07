Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires New Position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SN. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,859,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the third quarter worth $2,304,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the third quarter worth $1,330,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the third quarter worth $457,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the third quarter worth $185,000.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

SharkNinja Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SN stock opened at 48.93 on Friday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1-year low of 25.84 and a 1-year high of 53.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is 47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.77.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported 0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.81 by 0.14. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of 1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th.

About SharkNinja

(Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.