Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $39.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day moving average is $37.00.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

