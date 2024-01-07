Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 58.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

CHKP opened at $151.05 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $117.18 and a 52-week high of $154.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.37. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

