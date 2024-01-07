Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 81,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

AMLP stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $35.68 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.58.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

