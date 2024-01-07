Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 58.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,475 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.25 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

