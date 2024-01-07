Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Global Payments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,638,000 after purchasing an additional 134,403 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in Global Payments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 6,546,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,995,000 after purchasing an additional 187,253 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,457,000 after acquiring an additional 64,912 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,936,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,379,000 after acquiring an additional 140,481 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Global Payments by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,661,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,969,000 after acquiring an additional 896,366 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Global Payments Stock Up 1.2 %

Global Payments stock opened at $127.39 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.05 and a 1-year high of $138.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

