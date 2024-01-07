Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $464,000 Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,695 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Juniper Networks by 98,625.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,598,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $739,337,000 after acquiring an additional 23,574,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,829,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,219,000 after buying an additional 1,613,651 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,718,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,939,000 after buying an additional 1,194,259 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $149,623.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 879,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,682,511.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $149,623.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 879,410 shares in the company, valued at $23,682,511.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,386. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $29.91 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average is $28.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

