Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership grew its position in Enphase Energy by 16.1% during the third quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 7,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 73.6% during the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Enphase Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Enphase Energy by 44.8% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 55,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 17,276 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

ENPH stock opened at $115.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.61. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $260.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.77.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

