Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Invests $373,000 in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000.
Liberty Live Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:LLYVK opened at $35.50 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $39.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.25.
Insider Activity
Liberty Live Group Company Profile
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
