Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Invests $373,000 in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:LLYVK opened at $35.50 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $39.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.25.

Insider Activity

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

