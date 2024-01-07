Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 49.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,861,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 53.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,162,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total transaction of $6,214,592.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,269,384.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,167 shares of company stock valued at $109,871,524 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TDG opened at $978.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $964.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $902.32. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $638.78 and a twelve month high of $1,018.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $35.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $997.71.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

