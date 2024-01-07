Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,149,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,679,000 after buying an additional 686,381 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 23,515,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $767,309,000 after buying an additional 1,451,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,796,000 after buying an additional 136,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.47.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 80.27%.

WMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

