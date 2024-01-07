Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 34,755 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 34,755 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $25.01 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $37.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.91%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.