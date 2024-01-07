Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 504 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in APA were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of APA by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of APA by 2,535.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 70.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA opened at $34.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.43 and a 200 day moving average of $38.93. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $46.98.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of APA from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of APA from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

