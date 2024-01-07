Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE WY opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $36.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.12.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WY

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.