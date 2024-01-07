Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Position Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 67.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PNW opened at $74.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $68.55 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 10.13%. Analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $122,279.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.