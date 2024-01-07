POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $7,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 56.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 11.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 46.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of POSCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

POSCO Price Performance

PKX opened at $91.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.44. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $133.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.77.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. Analysts forecast that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

