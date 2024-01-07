Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CFO Sells $452,545.12 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 12,368 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $452,545.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,009.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $36.30 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 69.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.86.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,700,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,575,000 after buying an additional 353,499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Progyny by 7.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,522,000 after purchasing an additional 565,160 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 44.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,435,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,855 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 2.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,223,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,688,000 after buying an additional 86,249 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 11.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,885,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,698,000 after buying an additional 293,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGNY. Barclays assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.56.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

