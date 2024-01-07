Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CFO Sells $452,545.12 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 12,368 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $452,545.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,009.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Progyny Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $36.30 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 69.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.86.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGNY. Barclays assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.56.
View Our Latest Research Report on PGNY
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Progyny
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.