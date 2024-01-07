Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Purchased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $68.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 125.82%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REG. Argus upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

