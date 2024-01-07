Reston Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Reston Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.94.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $387.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $180.93.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
Read More
