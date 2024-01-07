RH (NYSE:RH) Insider Edward T. Lee Sells 2,624 Shares

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total transaction of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RH Price Performance

RH opened at $263.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. RH has a 52-week low of $207.26 and a 52-week high of $406.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.86. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.42.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.36). RH had a return on equity of 81.84% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. RH’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that RH will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the second quarter valued at $27,418,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in RH in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in RH by 187.3% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 491,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,040,000 after acquiring an additional 320,538 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RH by 321.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in RH by 68.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,692,000 after acquiring an additional 49,085 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RH

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.